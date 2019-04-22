Tovino and Samyuktha to star in Edakkad Battalion 06

By Express News Service

After Theevandi and Kalki, Tovino Thomas will be teaming up with Samyuktha Menon again for debutant Swapnesh K Nair’s Edakkad Battalion 06. The film’s script has been penned by P Balachandran.

An actor, writer, and filmmaker, Balachandran had written Rajeev Ravi’s Kammattipadam. He made his directorial debut with Ivan Megharoopan. He was last seen in a negative role in the Fahadh-Sai Pallavi starrer Athiran.

Edakkad Battalion 06 has cinematography by Sinu Siddarth and music by Kailas Menon. The latter had also composed the music for Theevandi. The editing will be handled by Rathin Radhakrishnan. The film is being produced by Shrikanth Bhasi, Thomas Joseph Pattathanam, and Jayant Mammen under the banner of Carnival Pictures and Ruby Films.

Tovino has more than 10 films in the pipeline including Edakkad Battalion 06. Recently, it was announced that the actor will be starring in Sujith Vaassudev’s Forensic. In addition, he will be appearing in And the Oscar Goes To, Luca, Kilometers and Kilometers, Joe, Minnal Murali, and Aaravam. His Uyare will be hitting theatres this Friday.