Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino and Samyuktha to star in Edakkad Battalion 06

After Theevandi and Kalki, Tovino Thomas will be teaming up with Samyuktha Menon again for debutant Swapnesh K Nair’s Edakkad Battalion 06.

Published: 22nd April 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After Theevandi and Kalki, Tovino Thomas will be teaming up with Samyuktha Menon again for debutant Swapnesh K Nair’s Edakkad Battalion 06. The film’s script has been penned by P Balachandran.  
An actor, writer, and filmmaker, Balachandran had written Rajeev Ravi’s Kammattipadam. He made his directorial debut with Ivan Megharoopan. He was last seen in a negative role in the Fahadh-Sai Pallavi starrer Athiran.

Edakkad Battalion 06 has cinematography by Sinu Siddarth and music by Kailas Menon. The latter had also composed the music for Theevandi. The editing will be handled by Rathin Radhakrishnan. The film is being produced by Shrikanth Bhasi, Thomas Joseph Pattathanam, and Jayant Mammen under the banner of Carnival Pictures and Ruby Films.

Tovino has more than 10 films in the pipeline including Edakkad Battalion 06. Recently, it was announced that the actor will be starring in Sujith Vaassudev’s Forensic. In addition, he will be appearing in And the Oscar Goes To, Luca, Kilometers and Kilometers, Joe, Minnal Murali, and Aaravam. His Uyare will be hitting theatres this Friday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp