Guinness Pakru sets another record by producing the film 'Fancy Dress'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor and director Guinness Pakru has set yet another record earning the title of the 'shortest' film producer from Best of India Records.

The title was conferred on Pakru by Best of India Records Executive Director (Kochi) Tony Chittettukalam at the Ernakulam Press Club on Monday. A new movie Fancy Dress witnessed Pakru's debut as a producer.

Pakru, who is also the star of the movie, said that earning new titles had always inspired him.

"I had gone through several hardships in life to gain the recognition that I have now. Started my career as an actor, becoming a director and now the new title as a producer is an encouragement to make new attempts in my professional and personal life," said Pakru.

While addressing the media, Pakru also shared his joy over his movie running successfully in theatres. "With the support my friends, am happy that the movie is successfully running in theatres. We are also thinking of remaking the film in Tamil," said Pakru.

Pakru made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Ambili Ammavan in 1985.

In 2013, Guinness Pakru turned director with his maiden venture Kuttiyum Kolum.

Pakru has two Guinness records to his credit – Guinness World Records (2008 edition) for being the shortest actor to play a lead character in a full-length movie and the Guinness World Records (2013 edition) for being the shortest film director in the world to direct a full-length movie.

During the conference artist and sculptor, Davinci Suresh had gifted Pakru a replica of him mounting an electrically powered bicycle, which resembles the character he plays in the movie Fancy Dress.