'Kalki' team unveils final trailer

By Express News Service

The final trailer of the Tovino Thomas’ action-thriller Kalki has been launched through Mohanlal’s social media page.

The 2-min long footage gives us a better look at the film and the dialogues spoken by Tovino’s sub-inspector Kalki, Shivajith Padmanabhan’s antagonist Amarnath, and Samyuktha Menon’s Sangeetha.

The trailer, which is accompanied by Jakes Bejoy’s thumping background score, sees Kalki taking on the evil men who exercise dictatorial control over a small place called Nanjankotta.

Kalki Official Trailer

Best wishes to Tovino Thomas and crew — Mohanlal

Saiju Kurup is seen as a do-gooder politician looking after the welfare of the local folk. We also get a glimpse of Theevandi-fame Aneesh Gopal’s character, presumably the film’s comic interest.

Directed by Praveen Prabharam and backed by Little Big Films, Kalki will hit theatres this Thursday.