Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev bilingual film 'Shylock' commences production

By Express News Service

Recently, we had reported that Mammootty’s next film has been titled Shylock. The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, directed by Ajai Vasudev, has commenced production. It’s Mammootty’s third collaboration with the director after RajadhiRaja and Masterpiece.

Mammootty will be playing a character with negative shades in the film while actors Rajkiran and Meena will play husband and wife.

The latter, a veteran Tamil actor, is known for the films Pandavar Bhoomi and Sandakozhi. Shylock is his first Malayalam film. Rajkiran and Meena had played a couple 28 years ago in En Rasavin Manassile.

Shylock has been jointly penned by newcomers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments, the company behind Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Kasaba, is bankrolling the film.

Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the music while Renadive is cranking the camera. Meanwhile, Mammootty’s Mamangam and Ganagandharvan are gearing up for release soon.