Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev bilingual film 'Shylock' commences production

Mammootty will be playing a character with negative shades in the film while actors Rajkiran and Meena will play husband and wife.

Published: 12th August 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mammootty to star in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock

Mammootty to star in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock

By Express News Service

Recently, we had reported that Mammootty’s next film has been titled Shylock. The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual, directed by Ajai Vasudev, has commenced production. It’s Mammootty’s third collaboration with the director after RajadhiRaja and Masterpiece.

Mammootty will be playing a character with negative shades in the film while actors Rajkiran and Meena will play husband and wife.

The latter, a veteran Tamil actor, is known for the films Pandavar Bhoomi and Sandakozhi. Shylock is his first Malayalam film. Rajkiran and Meena had played a couple 28 years ago in En Rasavin Manassile.

Shylock has been jointly penned by newcomers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed. Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments, the company behind Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Kasaba, is bankrolling the film.

Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the music while Renadive is cranking the camera. Meanwhile, Mammootty’s Mamangam and Ganagandharvan are gearing up for release soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajai Vasudev Shylock Mammootty Mammootty next movie Rajkiran Meena Bibin Mohan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp