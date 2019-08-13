Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Kumbarees' is an episodic thriller: Director Sagar Hari

Debutant writer-director Sagar Hari talks about the upcoming film which stars Ashwin Jose and Tito Wilson.

Published: 13th August 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Kumbarees'.

A still from 'Kumbarees'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Queen-fame Ashwin Jose and Angamaly Diaries-fame Tito Wilson have teamed up for a new film that will be released sometime this month. Titled Kumbarees, the film has been written and directed by Sagar Hari and produced by Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments. On the film’s plot, Sagar reveals that it revolves around six to seven characters.

“Ashwin plays a mechanic named Shambu and Tito his friend John. There is a love track involving Shambu and a girl named Jincy. Their lives are changed forever upon their encounter with three other characters—Manu, Meera, and Anil. They become intertwined in an incident pertaining to a medical shop.”

Ashwin will be joined by his Queen co-stars Eldho Mathew (as Manu) and Jenson Alapatt (as Anil). The latter is known for playing ‘Mada’ in Queen. Newcomers Andrea and Rona are playing Jincy and Meera respectively. Ramesh Pisharody, Indrans and Vijayakumar will be playing integral characters.

Explaining the film’s title, Sagar says, “‘Kumbarees’ is something friends call each other in Alappuzha. It’s the Alappuzha equivalent of machan, or aliya, or saho, or bro. The film is essentially about riendship.”

The filmmaker added that Kumbarees has an episode narrative reminiscent of the Nivin Pauly-Alphonse Puthren film Neram and that none of the characters can be called a typical hero or a villain. “Someone can be a hero or villain depending on the directions the plot takes,” says Sagar, who also reveals that Ramesh Pisharody plays a character named Psycho Ramu.

“When Rameshettan told me that a debutant director made him do a character that no other director did, I was elated.” Sibu Sukumaran has composed the music to the lyrics by Ashwin Krishna. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Madhu Balakrishnan have lent their voice to the film’s tracks. Srikanth Easwar has cranked the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sagar Hari Kumbarees
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp