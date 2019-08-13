'Thureeyam' gearing up for release soon

By Express News Service

Actor Rajesh Sharma (Eeda, Swathandryam Ardharathriyil) will be appearing in debutant Jithin Kumbukattu’s upcoming film Thureeyam, which is set to release soon. An editor and photographer, Jithin worked on several ads, documentaries, and short films making his first foray into feature filmmaking.

According to Jithin, the film depicts the transformations in an individual’s life. “It’s about a man named Ravunni who got rid of love and lust and attains Thureeyam, the fourth state of a human soul. The other three are Jagrath, Swapnam, and Sushupthi.

The world of Ravunni, which includes his four intimate friends, his grandfather, grandmother, and uncle, collapses when an affair of his is revealed,” he says. Thureeyam is being produced by Bijesh Nair. GK Nandhakumar is the cinematographer. P Prakash has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues. R Somashekaran, Sibu Sukumaran, and MG Diljith have composed the music.