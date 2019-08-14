Indrans’ 'Mohabbathin Kunjabdulla' confirmed release on Independence Day

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Indrans’ new film Mohabbathin Kunjabdulla has wrapped up filming. After a brief delay, the makers have now confirmed that the film will be released tomorrow. Indrans, who plays the titular character, will be sharing the screen with Balu Varghese in the film which has been directed by Shanu Samad.

In a recent chat with Express, Shanu Samad had told us that the film will be a “social satire told in a fun mood”. Indrans’ character is a 65-year-old man who sets out to find his childhood love and Balu Varghese plays a man who accompanies him on his journey. The two actors will be joined by director Lal Jose (as a Kasargod native) and Renji Panicker (in a dual role —as father and son).

The female cast is headlined by yesteryear actor Ambika with support from Rachana Narayanankutty, Anjali Nair, and Maala Parvathi. The film was shot in Mumbai in addition to Kasargod and Ernakulam. Abdul Nasar of Akbar Travels is bankrolling the film.