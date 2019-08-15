Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 'Jallikattu' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Along with the announcement, a few intriguing images from 'Jallikattu' have also popped up online.

A still from 'Jallikattu'.

By Express News Service

An exciting update on Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu is here. The maverick Malayalam filmmaker’s follow-up to Ee.Ma.Yau will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will run from September 5-15. A theatrical release is expected after that.

Along with the announcement, a few intriguing images from the film have also popped up online, which give vibes of Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto and the ‘Dawn of Man’ sequence in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

On the TIFF page of the film, the synopsis reads: “A bold new voice in Malayalam cinema, Lijo Jose Pellissery presents a portrait of a remote village in his hometown where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence.”

Jallikattu, which is based on S Hareesh’s short story, Maoist, stars Angamaly Diaries’ breakout actor Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Sabumon Abdusamad among others. Two other collaborators of Lijo Jose from Angamaly Diaries—cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan and composer Prasanth Pillai— also return.

Along with Jallikattu, Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon is also set to be screened at TIFF and Mumbai Film Festival. The film, starring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Shashank Arora in lead roles, is produced jointly by Anurag Kashyap and JAR Pictures. Kashyap has also penned the film’s Hindi dialogues.

