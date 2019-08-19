Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 'Jallikattu' to release in October after TIFF debut

By Express News Service

It’s official! Lijo Jose Pellissery’s much-anticipated Jallikattu is all set to release in October.

The confirmation has come from Vijay Babu, who is distributing the film through his Friday Film House banner.

Interestingly, Vijay Babu had produced Pellissery’s Angamaly Diaries. Jallikattu is produced by Thomas Panicker under the Opus Penta banner.

Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Sabumon Abdusamad are essaying the film’s principal characters.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “A bold new voice in Malayalam cinema, Lijo Jose Pellissery presents a portrait of a remote village in his hometown where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence.”

Before the film hits theatres, it will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which will commence on September 5 and conclude on September 15.

It has a screenplay by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar, based on the former’s short story, Maoist. Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries) is the director of photography and Deepu Joseph (Ee. Ma. Yau) the editor.