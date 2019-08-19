Home Entertainment Malayalam

Priyadarshan’s Marakkar likely to hit theatres in March 2020

Marakkar was written jointly by Priyadarshan and IV Sasi’s son Ani Sasi. 

Published: 19th August 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan’s big-budget historical Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be most likely released in March 2020.

The original plan was to release it in December this year but reports say that due to the extensive post-production work, the release has been pushed to the new date.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, and Suniel Shetty, the mammoth film is based on the adventures of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Zamorin rulers. The entire shoot was completed in 110 days. 

Marakkar was written jointly by Priyadarshan and IV Sasi’s son Ani Sasi. 

READ: From the two Kunjali Marakkar films to Kaaliyan: 2019 might be the year of historical epics in Malayalam cinema

Veteran production designer Sabu Cyril has designed the sets. Antony Perumbavoor, Roy CJ, and Santosh T Kuruvilla are producing under the banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyadarshan Marakkar Marakkar:Arabikadalinte Simham
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp