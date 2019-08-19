Priyadarshan’s Marakkar likely to hit theatres in March 2020

By Express News Service

Priyadarshan’s big-budget historical Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will be most likely released in March 2020.

The original plan was to release it in December this year but reports say that due to the extensive post-production work, the release has been pushed to the new date.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, and Suniel Shetty, the mammoth film is based on the adventures of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Zamorin rulers. The entire shoot was completed in 110 days.

Marakkar was written jointly by Priyadarshan and IV Sasi’s son Ani Sasi.

READ: From the two Kunjali Marakkar films to Kaaliyan: 2019 might be the year of historical epics in Malayalam cinema

Veteran production designer Sabu Cyril has designed the sets. Antony Perumbavoor, Roy CJ, and Santosh T Kuruvilla are producing under the banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments respectively.