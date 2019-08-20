Home Entertainment Malayalam

Manju Warrier, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan rescued from flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

The 30-member crew went to Himachal on July 25 for the shooting of the new film directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

Published: 20th August 2019 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Manju-Warrier---EPS

Mollywood actor Manju Warrier | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Malayalam film crew with actor Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan got stranded in Himachal Pradesh on August 19th following the heavy rains and flood. The crew was at Chhatru, about 100 kms away from Manali, for shooting for Sanal Kumar's latest film.  

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan 

They have been now rescued and are being moved to safety, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday noon.

With Manju Warrier getting in touch with brother Madhu Warrier over satellite phone, Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan intervened in the matter. The Union Minister is learnt to have then gotten in touch with the Himachal CM seeking measures to rescue them.  

The crew got trapped as road connectivity to Chhatru was cut following the floods. The 30-member crew had gone to Himachal on July 25 for the shooting of the new film directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

A swollen Beas river following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi (Photo | PTI)

According to reports, the crew had food supply lasting for only two days. Also, there were no facilities to get in touch with the outer world.

