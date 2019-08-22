Maathu’s comeback film Aniyan Kunjum Thannalayathu gears up for release

By Express News Service

Actor Maathu is making a comeback after 19 years with national award-winning filmmaker Rajeevnath’s Aniyan Kunjum Thannalayathu. Also joining her are Abhirami and yesteryear actor Geetha.

The film, which has Kiaan Kishore playing the male lead, has been shot mostly in the U.S. It also stars Nandhu, Renji Panicker, Bhagyalakshmi, and Indrans.



Vinu Thomas has written the script with Salil Shankaran bankrolling it. The audio was launched by Mohanlal recently.

Kavalam Narayana Panicker has penned the lyrics. This is the last film on which the veteran had worked.

M Jayachandran and Ronny Raphael have composed the tunes. Mamta Mohandas, M Jayachandran, and Vishnuraj have crooned the tracks.