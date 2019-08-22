Home Entertainment Malayalam

Soubin-Hareesh film Arakkallan Mukkakallan to roll on August 23

The comedy will reportedly have Soubin Shahir and Hareesh Kanaran playing thieves while Dileesh Pothan plays a cop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We had reported last month that Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan and Hareesh Kanaran will be starring in debutant Jithu K Jayan’s Arakkallan Mukkakallan. The comedy film, which also stars Surabhi Santhosh, will go on floors tomorrow.

Hareesh Kanaran

The film is based on a story and script by Sajeer Baba, and produced by Haseeb Haneef, Shweta Karthik, and Joswin Joy.

Soubin and Hareesh will reportedly play two thieves while Dileesh will play a police officer. Soubin and Hareesh had earlier played a comic duo in 2016’s Mudhugauv.

Dileesh and Soubin recently shared a scene in Kumbalangi Nights. Dileesh was last seen in Unda. He will be next seen in Kolaambi, Moothon, Pada, and Pranayameenukalude Kadal.

Hareesh was recently seen in Margam Kali and Children’s Park.

Aside from Arakkallan Mukkakallan, Soubin has Ratheesh Balakrishna Podhuval’s Android Kunjappan, Anwar Rasheed’s Trance, Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, Sidharth Bharatan’s Jinn, Aashiq Abu’s yet-to-be-titled next, Bhadran’s Joothan, and MC Joseph’s Vikruthi.

He is also slated to direct Kunchacko Boban in his second directorial after Parava.

