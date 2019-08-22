Thaneer Mathan Dinangal co-writer Dinoy Poulose to turn director
Thaneer Mathan Dinangal has turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office. As per reports, the film has already collected Rs 45 cr within a month of its release.
Now the latest news is that its co-writer Dinoy Poulose, who also played the role of Mathew Thomas’ brother in the film, is turning director for a project in which he will be also playing the lead.
It will be backed by Thaneer Mathan Dinangal producers Shameer Muhammed and Jomon T John under the banner of Plan J studios.
As with that film, Shameer will be handling the editing and Jomon the cinematography. Also returning is music director Justin Varghese.