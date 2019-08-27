Dhanush to make his singing debut in Malayalam with Prithviraj's 'Brother's Day'

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dhanush made his debut as a playback singer with the track "Naatu Sarakku" for his 2004 film Pudhukottayilirindu Saravanan.

Actors Dhanush and Prithviraj.

By Express News Service

Dhanush, who is awaiting the release of Vetrimaaran's Asuran on October 2, has lent his voice for a song in Prithviraj's upcoming film, Brother's Day.

This is the first time that Dhanush has sung a song for a Malayalam film. The music for the track, titled "Nenjodu Vinaa", has been composed by a four-member band called 4 Musics.

Dhanush made his debut as a playback singer with the track "Naatu Sarakku" for his 2004 film Pudhukottayilirindu Saravanan. He later went on to sing several songs for other films like Velayilla Pattadhari, Pudhupettai, Aayirathil Oruvan, and Mayakkam Enna. Dhanush had also written and sung the viral track "Why This Kolaveri Di" for the Tamil film 3.

Brother's Day, which is being touted as a family entertainer, also stars Madonna Sebastien, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, and Miya George. It marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, who played Aloshy in Prithviraj's directorial debut, Lucifer.

Tamil actor Prasanna, who plays the film's primary antagonist, is making his Malayalam debut through Brother's Day.

The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. It must be noted that Listin was one of the co-producers of Dhanush's Maari (2015).

Dhanush, meanwhile, is busy with his own directorial co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Srikanth, Durai Senthilkumr's Pattas, the Vada Chennai sequel with Vetrimaaran, and a film each with Pariyerum Perumal-fame Mari Selvaraj and Ratsasan-fame Ramkumar, in the pipeline.

