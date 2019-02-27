Kerala State Film Awards: Soubin Shahir, Jayasurya share Best Actor award, Nimisha is Best Actress

By Express News Service

Nimisha Sajayan was declared the Best Actor - Female, while Soubin Shahir and Jayasurya shared the honour for Best Actor- Male as 49th Kerala State Film Awards was declared at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Minister of cultural affairs AK Balan declared the names of winners. Eminent filmmaker Shyamaprasad bagged the award for the Best Director, while Zakariya Mohammed's Sudani from Nigeria won the award for "Janapriya Chithram" (Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value).

Joju won the Character Actor - Male award for his performance in Chola and Joseph, while Savithri Sreedharan won Character Actor - Female for her role in Sudani from Nigeria.

Vijay Yesudas won the award for the Best Singer - Male for the song "Poomuthole" from Joseph, while "Neer Maathalam" from Aami won Shreya Ghoshal the award for Best Singer - Female.

Vishal Bharadwaj won the Best Music Director award for his music composition for Venu Isc-directed Carbon.

40-year old Jayasurya won the honour for his performance in the movies Captain and Njan Marykkutty. He played the role of former Indian football captain VP Sathyan in the former, while claiming critical acclamation for playing a transexual who undergoes a sex-change surgery, in the latter.

Meanwhile, Soubin Shahir, whose Kumbalangi Nights is currently running successfully across Kerala theatres, won the award for the portrayal of "Majeed" a troubled, sincere and god-fearing football manager in Sudani from Nigeria.

Nimisha Sajayan won her first state award for her roles in Chola and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Here are the other winners:

Best Film - 'Kanthan- The Lover of Color'

Second best film - Sunday

Popular film - Sudani from Nigeria

Best Character Award (Male) - Joju George

Best Character Award (Female) - Sarasa Balussery and Savithri Sreedharan

Best Director - Syama Prasad for Oru Njarazhcha

Best Director (debut) - Sakkaria Mohammad

Best Background music - Bijibal

Best Singer (male) - Vijay Yesudas

Best singer (female) - Shreya Ghosal

Best Child Artist – Male – Master Rithun (Appuvinte Sathyanweshanam)

Best Child Artist – Female – Abani Adi (Panth)

Best Dubbing Artist – Shammy Thilakan (Odiyan)

Best Cinematography – KU Mohanan (Carbon)

Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier (Njan Marykutty)

Best Sound Design – Jayadevan C (Carbon)

Best Sound Mixing – Sinoy Joseph (Carbon)

A total of 104 films including four children's movies competed for the state film awards this time. Of this 57 film were from debutante directors. The awards were decided by a jury chaired by noted filmmaker Kumar Shahani. Directors Sheri Govindan, George Kithu, cinematographer KG Jayan, critic Vijayakrishnan, film editor Biju Sukumaran, composer PJ Ignatius, actor Navya Nair and Mohandas were other jury members.

(with inputs from Online Desk)