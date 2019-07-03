Kalidas’ 'Happy Sardar' expected to wrap up filming next month

By Express News Service

Kalidas Jayaram’s upcoming film, Happy Sardar, is expected to wrap up filming by next month. The shoot is currently progressing in Alappuzha. The romantic comedy, written and directed by husband-wife duo Sudip and Geethika, is being shot in and around Punjab and Kerala.

Kalidas plays a Punjabi boy falling in love with a Knanaya Christian girl (Merin Philip). Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey plays Kalidas’ father, in a character described as “both comical and serious”.

Happy Sardar also stars Aanandam-fame Siddhi Mahajankatti, Sreenath Bhasi, Siddique, Shanti Krishna, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Lalu Alex among others. Apart from Happy Sardar, Kalidas will be seen next in Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, alongside Manju Warrier.