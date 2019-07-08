Home Entertainment Malayalam

Janamaithri is a humour-based police story: Saiju Kurup

Saiju is also part of the upcoming Tovino Thomas-starrer Kalki (releasing on August 8) and Gauthami Nair’s directorial debut Vrutham.

Saiju Kurup

Saiju Kurup

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Saiju Kurup and Sabumon Abdusamad are in scriptwriter John Manthrickal’s directorial debut Janamaithri. The film, also starring Indrans, and Kumbalangi Nights-fame Suraj Pops is set for a July 19 release. The first trailer debuted yesterday.

In a video statement, Saiju said the film tells, as the title suggests, a police story. “It’s not the usual police story with thriller or action elements. It’s different from that. It will be more humour-based—there will be plenty of comical situations as in Aadu.”

The script was developed jointly by John Manthrickal and James Sebastien. The former is known for writing Ann Mariya Kalippilanu and Alamaara.

The film is backed by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House Experiments—an offshoot of Friday Film House, created exclusively to encourage fresh talents. “I’m lucky to be part of this company’s first project,” added Saiju. 

Meanwhile, the actor will be joining Sharaf U Dheen and Siju Wilson in Arun Vaiga’s Upachaarapoorvam Gunda Jayan, a comedy. The three were earlier seen in Happy Wedding (2016).

Saiju is also part of the upcoming Tovino Thomas-starrer Kalki (releasing on August 8) and Gauthami Nair's directorial debut Vrutham. Sabumon plays a key character in Lijo Jose Pellissery's new film Jallikattu.

