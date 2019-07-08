Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko-starrer Veyil gets first poster

By Express News Service

After delivering competent performances together in Ishq, Shane Nigam and Shine Tom Chacko will be appearing together again in lead roles in Veyil, directed by debutant Sarath Menon. The presence of Shine in the film was confirmed by the teaser poster released online yesterday. Sooraj Venjaramood is playing the third lead character.

Veyil official poster

The shoot of the film is currently underway. Sarath has earlier worked as an assistant of director Lijo Jose Pellissery on films like Angamaly Diaries and Ee. Ma. Yau. Praveen Prabhakar, who edited Bangalore Days and Koode, is handling the cuts while Shaz Mohammed is cranking the camera. Composer Pradeep Kumar, who has worked in Kaala and Vikram Vedha, is working on the tunes. Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments is backing the film.

Meanwhile, Ishq debuted on Amazon Prime recently. It’s the third film of Shane to become available for streaming on the platform after C/O Saira Banu and Kumbalangi Nights. Recently, Netflix began streaming Shane’s 2018 film Eeda.