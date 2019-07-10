Mammootty likely to star in Sathyan Anthikad’s next

By Express News Service

After recently directing Fahadh Faasil for the second time and also reuniting with Sreenivasan after 16 years, Sathyan Anthikad has revealed plans to team up again with another one of his frequent collaborators, Mammootty, for his next project reportedly being scripted by Iqbal Kuttippuram (Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Oru Indian Pranayakadha).

Though Anthikad has said that it’s quite early to make an official announcement yet, he hopes to start by next year if everything goes according to plan. Anthikad is currently taking a break after the massive success of Njan Prakashan. The veteran filmmaker has earlier worked with Mammootty in eight films, including Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu, Golandhara Vartha, Kalikkalam, Artham, No.1 Snehatheeram Bangalore North, and Oral Mathram. Mammootty also made a special appearance in Anthikad’s Gandhinagar 2nd Street. Oral Mathram, released 22 years ago, was their last collaboration.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is currently shooting for Ramesh Pisharody’s second directorial anagandharvan, in which he plays a ganamela singer. He recently wrapped up his work in the big-budget historical film Mamangam. The multi-lingual epic is now going through the post-production stage and is expected to be released in October.