Soubin Shahir-Suraj Venjaramoodu film titled Vikruthi

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu will be playing the lead characters in a new film which went on floors in May. The film has been officially titled Vikruthi. A first look poster has been released by Fahadh Faasil on his Facebook page.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker MC Joseph, also stars Vincy, Surabhi Santosh, Mamukoya, Baburaj, and Sudheer Karamana.

In a recent chat with Express, the film’s producer AD Sreekumar revealed that it will be a family drama based on true incidents. Sreekumar is producing the film jointly with Ganesh Menon and Lakshmi Warrier.

Aside from Vikruthi, Soubin’s upcoming projects include Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, Sidharth Bharatan’s Jinn, Johnpaul George’s Ambili, Aashiq Abu’s untitled film, Bhadran’s Joothan, and Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval’s Android Kunjappan. Suraj will be seen next in the upcoming Rajisha Vijayan-starrer Finals.