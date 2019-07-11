Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nithya Menen joins Ajay Devaloka’s crime thriller

Nithya Menen

Actress Nithya Menen

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ajay Devaloka, who made his directorial debut with the experimental science fiction film WHO, has cast Nithya Menen and Shine Tom Chacko in his next film, an as-yet-untitled crime thriller.

Shine, who was also part of WHO, will be playing a police officer in the film scripted by Mohammed Jishad and Shabna Mohammed. The team is expected to start filming by  September.

Nithya was last seen in VK Prakash’s Praana, which was her comeback to Malayalam cinema after 2016’s 100 Days of Love. She will be next seen in TP Rajeevkumar’s Kolambi, Mysskin’s Tamil film Psycho and Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal.

Shine recently delivered two stupendous performances back-to-back in Ishq and Unda. He is starring alongside Shane Nigam once again in the upcoming Veyil.

