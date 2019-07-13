Rajisha Vijayan’s Finals set for Onam

By Express News Service

Rajisha Vijayan’s upcoming sports drama, Finals, will be hitting the screens on Onam. The actor plays a cyclist training for the 2020 Olympics in this Arun PR directorial, which is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev.

Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen in the role of Rajisha’s father and Maniyanpilla Raju’s son Niranj plays the male lead. To prepare for her character, Rajisha trained under the supervision of a national-level coach prior to the shoot. Finals is one of the confirmed Onam releases alongside Mohanlal’s Ittymaani, Prithviraj’s Brother’s Day, and Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara’s Love Action Drama.