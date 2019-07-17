Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban- Midhun Manuel film flagged off

The other promising titles in actor Kunchacko Boban's kitty include an untitled Johnpaul George film and Soubin Shahir's second directorial.

Actor Kunchacko Boban

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban is all set to work with Midhun Manuel Thomas for an as-yet-untitled film. The project, bankrolled by Aashiq Usman, was launched in a formal pooja ceremony.

Virus-fame Unnimaya Prasad will be playing the female lead.

Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, and Jinu Joseph have been cast in supporting roles.Ee. Ma. Yau’s Shyju Khalid will be in charge of the camera while Vivek Harshan will handle the editing, and Sushin Shyam the music.

The film holds much promise for Kunchacko Boban considering the number of acclaimed technicians involved in the crew.

The other promising titles in the actor’s kitty include an untitled Johnpaul George film and Soubin Shahir’s second directorial.

He is currently shooting for I.D-fame Kamal KM’s second film, Pada.

