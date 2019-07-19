Chilappol Penkutty and Sthree releasing July 19

By Express News Service

Two women-centric films—R. Sreenivasan’s Sthree and Prasad Nooranad’s Chilappol Penkutty—will be releasing today. Both films, claim the makers, address subjects of contemporary relevance.



The former revolves around the issues faced by a village-bred woman who shifts to the city while the latter tells the story of a group of victimised girls. Sthree features Sonia Malhar, Indrans, and Ashokan among others.



Payippad Raju has scripted and composed the music. Sreejith Cinemas is producing it.



Chilappol Penkutty, scripted by M Kamaruddin, stars Avani S Prasad, Kavya Ganesh, Krishnachandran, Sunil Sugatha, and Aristo Suresh. Suneesh Samuel is producing it.