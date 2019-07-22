WATCH | Prithviraj channels Prem Nazir in first 'Brother’s Day' teaser

By Express News Service

The teaser of Kalabhavan Shajohn’s directorial debut, Brother’s Day, dropped on Sunday. The fun-filled footage opens with Prithviraj enacting a vintage Prem Nazir song, and his imitation of the legend’s expressions immediately evoke that hilarious ‘Lalettan’ moment from Amar Akbar Anthony.

It’s been a while since we have seen Prithviraj in such a chilled out mode. Brother’s Day is expected to be a much welcome change from the dark, experimental subjects attempted by the actor in the past year.

The female leads are played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastian, and Miya George while the main villain is played by Tamil actor Prasanna.

The film’s shoot was wrapped up last week. Prithviraj is currently shooting for Jean Paul Lal’s Driving Licence, produced by Supriya Menon.