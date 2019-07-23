Home Entertainment Malayalam

Joshy’s 'Porinju Mariam Jose' to release on August 15

Veteran director Joshy’s comeback film Porinju Mariam Jose will be hitting theatres on August 15.

A still from 'Porinju Mariam Jose'.

By Express News Service

Veteran director Joshy’s comeback film Porinju Mariam Jose will be hitting theatres on August 15. The highly anticipated film sees Joshy teaming up with the current crop of established actors comprising Joju George, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha. Joshy’s last film was Lailaa O Lailaa four years back. It starred Mohanlal and Amala Paul.

Porinju Mariam Jose is reportedly set in the 90s. Chemban, Joju, and Nyla play each character from the film’s title —Puthanpally Jose, Kaatalan Porinju, and Alapatt Mariam, respectively. Abhilash N Chandran has penned the story and screenplay.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music while Ajay David Kachappily served as the director of photography. Shyam Shashidharan is on the editing. Joju will be also seen next in Valiya Perunnaal and Chola. He was last seen in Joseph. Nyla was recently seen in Lucifer as the editor-in-chief of a television channel. Chemban has Puzhikkadakan and Big Brother coming up next.

