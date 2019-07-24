Jayasurya to play E Sreedharan in V K Prakash’s 'Ramasethu'

By Express News Service

Jayasurya is all set to portray the work of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan in a biopic titled Ramasethu. Helmed by director VK Prakash, the film’s title and first look poster were unveiled at Sreedharan’s residence in Ponnani.

The film, scripted by Suresh Babu, will chronicle Sreedharan’s life from his 30s to the present, including his work on the Pamban bridge in 1964, the Kochi shipyard, Konkan Railway, Delhi Metro, and finally the Kochi Metro.

VK Prakash tells us he was fortunate enough to get an opportunity to do a film about the much-revered pioneer.

“Getting his approval was the best thing because he is someone who is not too fond of publicity. He only agreed after going through the entire script. He is very confident and happy about it,” says an excited Prakash.

The shoot will commence in January with a plan to release it in time for Vishu next year. Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera. Arun Narayan is producing the project under the banner of Arun Narayan Productions.

Ramasethu is the third biopic signed by Jayasurya following last year’s Captain and the recently announced biopic of actor Sathyan.