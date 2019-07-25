Home Entertainment Malayalam

Passing the baton

The editor and co-producer of Thaneer Mathan Dinangal talks about introducing a group of fresh talents through the film

Published: 25th July 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shameer Muhammed (left) with cinematographer Jomon T John

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Film editor Shameer Muhammed is turning co-producer with the new Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneer Mathan Dinangal. The film, he says, is an attempt to introduce a group of skilled newcomers. Except for Shameer, co-producer Jomon T John (also the cinematographer), and music director Justin Varghese, every cast and crew member is a fresher.

“I got my first big break in cinema through the support and recommendations of others, and now that I’ve established myself, I want to bring up a new breed of gifted actors and technicians in the same way,” says Shameer, who has edited several acclaimed films like Angamaly Diaries and Charlie.After being impressed by the pitch from writer-director Girish AD (known for creating two viral short filmsVishudha Ambrossey and Mookuthi), Shameer and Jomon decided to team up with a third producer, Shebin Backer (Take Off)

“As Jomon had already seen and loved Vishudha Ambrossey, he was confident about Girish’s skills,” recalls Shameer. “When he narrated the story to us, we found it so relatable. It is sort of like the Plus Two version of Vishudha Ambrossey.”

The film stars Kumbalangi Nights’ Mathew Thomas as a teenager whose plans to woo a classmate (Anaswara Rajan) are thwarted by the arrival of a stylish and quirky teacher played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. On Vineeth’s character, Shameer says, “He is a hyper, eccentric personality whose presence is not being tolerated by this boy. Vineeth has not played a character like this before.”

Shameer, who also edited Thaneer Mathan Dinangal, says the film was easier to work on as he had a crystal clear idea of the story’s progression. Shameer was present with both Girish and Jomon for the shoot, ensuring that he was fully involved in every creative decision.

The first song from the film—Jaathikka Thottam —went viral recently. A second track was released yesterday.The film, certified ‘U’, comes out in theatres tomorrow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp