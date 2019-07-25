Passing the baton

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Film editor Shameer Muhammed is turning co-producer with the new Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Thaneer Mathan Dinangal. The film, he says, is an attempt to introduce a group of skilled newcomers. Except for Shameer, co-producer Jomon T John (also the cinematographer), and music director Justin Varghese, every cast and crew member is a fresher.

“I got my first big break in cinema through the support and recommendations of others, and now that I’ve established myself, I want to bring up a new breed of gifted actors and technicians in the same way,” says Shameer, who has edited several acclaimed films like Angamaly Diaries and Charlie.After being impressed by the pitch from writer-director Girish AD (known for creating two viral short filmsVishudha Ambrossey and Mookuthi), Shameer and Jomon decided to team up with a third producer, Shebin Backer (Take Off)

“As Jomon had already seen and loved Vishudha Ambrossey, he was confident about Girish’s skills,” recalls Shameer. “When he narrated the story to us, we found it so relatable. It is sort of like the Plus Two version of Vishudha Ambrossey.”

The film stars Kumbalangi Nights’ Mathew Thomas as a teenager whose plans to woo a classmate (Anaswara Rajan) are thwarted by the arrival of a stylish and quirky teacher played by Vineeth Sreenivasan. On Vineeth’s character, Shameer says, “He is a hyper, eccentric personality whose presence is not being tolerated by this boy. Vineeth has not played a character like this before.”

Shameer, who also edited Thaneer Mathan Dinangal, says the film was easier to work on as he had a crystal clear idea of the story’s progression. Shameer was present with both Girish and Jomon for the shoot, ensuring that he was fully involved in every creative decision.

The first song from the film—Jaathikka Thottam —went viral recently. A second track was released yesterday.The film, certified ‘U’, comes out in theatres tomorrow.