Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s Ganagandharvan goes on floors

Ramesh Pisharody’s second directorial starring Mammootty, titled Ganagandharvan, was officially launched in Kochi.

Published: 02nd June 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ramesh Pisharody’s second directorial starring Mammootty, titled Ganagandharvan, was officially launched in Kochi. Mukesh, Deepak Dev, and Suresh Krishna were present at the event which also saw a surprise appearance by Mohanlal.  In Ganagandharvan, Mammootty will be playing Kaladasan Ullas, a ganamela singer. 

The actor has just joined the film after wrapping up his work in the big-budget epic Mamaangam. As per reports, the film will have four female leads. The rest of the cast includes Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Suresh Krishna, and Hareesh Kanaran.

Ramesh made his directorial debut last year with Panchavarnathatha starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban. Ganagandharvan is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer too.Aside from Ganagandharvan, Mammootty has signed Ajai Vasudev’s next film. He is also slated to appear in Vinod Vijayan’s Ameer. The actor’s latest film Unda is expected to release this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp