Mammootty’s Ganagandharvan goes on floors

By Express News Service

Ramesh Pisharody’s second directorial starring Mammootty, titled Ganagandharvan, was officially launched in Kochi. Mukesh, Deepak Dev, and Suresh Krishna were present at the event which also saw a surprise appearance by Mohanlal. In Ganagandharvan, Mammootty will be playing Kaladasan Ullas, a ganamela singer.

The actor has just joined the film after wrapping up his work in the big-budget epic Mamaangam. As per reports, the film will have four female leads. The rest of the cast includes Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Suresh Krishna, and Hareesh Kanaran.

Ramesh made his directorial debut last year with Panchavarnathatha starring Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban. Ganagandharvan is expected to be a light-hearted entertainer too.Aside from Ganagandharvan, Mammootty has signed Ajai Vasudev’s next film. He is also slated to appear in Vinod Vijayan’s Ameer. The actor’s latest film Unda is expected to release this week.