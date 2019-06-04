Sudani from Nigeria wins audience choice award at Russian film festival

By Express News Service

Zakariya Mohammed’s critically acclaimed debut film Sudani from Nigeria won the audience choice award at this year’s edition of the Hero and Time International Film Festival, Russia.

Zakariya shared the news on his Facebook page alongside a note which said: “Happy to share the delightful news that Sudani From Nigeria has won the audience choice award in Hero and Time International Film Festival 2019, Zhelesnovdsk, Russia. The festival was one of the most synergistically appealing festivals I’ve ever attended. The people were as pure as the natural mountain water for which Zhelesnovdsk is famous for (Caucasian Mineral waters) and they shall remain in my memories. Thank you, Julia Bychkovaand, thank you Zhelesnovdsk.”

Sudani from Nigeria, starring Soubin Shahir, Samuel Robinson, Sarasa Balussery, Savithri Sreedharan and the late KTC Abdullah, was one of the most successful Malayalam films at the box office last year. It was produced by Happy Hours Entertainment, the same team behind the upcoming Vinay Forrt-starrer Thamaasha.