Biju Menon’s Adhyarathri begins filming

We had recently reported that Biju Menon will be starring in director Jibu Jacob’s Adhyarathri.

Published: 10th June 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Biju Menon will be starring in director Jibu Jacob’s Adhyarathri. The film, which marks Biju’s second collaboration with Jibu after Vellimoonga, has started rolling. Vellimoonga was a critical and commercial success.

Jibu had earlier told us that Adhyarathri will be different from Vellimoonga and that Biju will be playing a marriage broker. Sharis Mohammed and Jebin Joseph Antony have co-written the script. 
Central Pictures, the production house behind Oru Indian Pranayakadha, is bankrolling the film. 
Newcomer Sreejith Nair will be cranking the camera with Bijibal in charge of the music. The latter has previously worked with Jibu on Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Apart from Adhyarathri, Biju will be seen next in G Prajith’s Sathyam Paranjha Viswasikkuvo, Lal Jose’s 41, and Rajeev Ravi’s period film Thuramukham.

