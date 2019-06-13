Poet, lyricist Pazhavila Ramesan passes away at 83

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and lyricist Pazhavila Ramesan passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was 83 years old. According to family members he was suffering from age-related issues.

A recipient of Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award he had penned songs for films like Asamsakalode, Malooty, Uncle Bun, Vasudha and others. He also penned literary works like Mazhayude Jalakam, Njan Enter Kadukalilekku, Ormayude Varthamanam, Mayatha Varakal, Nervara and others.

He also served as the director of Kerala Bhasha Institute. In his condolences message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that secular ideas had remained the underlying theme of Ramesan's work and the poet has remained a spokesperson for modernism in the Malayalam literary sphere.

Pazhavila Ramesan is survived by his wife V Radha and children Soorya Santhosh and Soumya Subash. His cremation will take place at Santhikavadam at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.