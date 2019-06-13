Home Entertainment Malayalam

Unda cleared by censors, releasing tomorrow

Mammootty’s latest film Unda has cleared the censors with a ‘U’ certificate and is all set to be released tomorrow, the makers have confirmed.

Published: 13th June 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 03:04 PM

By Express News Service

Initially planned as an Eid release, Unda was pushed to June 14 after some minor post-production hurdles. Directed by Khalid Rahman and scripted by Harshad, the film is about a senior police officer and a group of policemen who venture into the Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh for election duty.

Mammootty will be sharing the screen with a talented bunch of supporting actors such as  Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Asokan, Jacob Gregory, Dileesh Pothan, and Ranjith among others. Krishnan Sethukumar is producing it under the banner of Moviee Mill. 

