It’s a wrap for Big Lewboski spinoff, Going Places

John Turturro, who is known for playing Jesus Quintana in the 1998 classic film, The Big Lebowski, has completed directing the film’s spinoff that’s titled Going Places. The film will be a remake of the 1974 French film of the same name by Bertrand Blier.

Apart from also writing the film, Turturro will also reprise his role from the cult film.

The spinoff will also star Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou. The film is being described as “a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story.”

The film went on floors in 2016 after Turturro got the rights for the character from The Coen brothers in 2014.