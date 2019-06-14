Home Entertainment Malayalam

It’s a wrap for Big Lewboski spinoff, Going Places

John Turturro, who is known for playing Jesus Quintana in the 1998 classic film, The Big Lebowski, has completed directing the film’s spinoff that’s titled Going Places.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

John Turturro, who is known for playing Jesus Quintana in the 1998 classic film, The Big Lebowski, has completed directing the film’s spinoff that’s titled Going Places. The film will be a remake of the 1974 French film of the same name by Bertrand Blier.

Apart from also writing the film, Turturro will also reprise his role from the cult film. 
The spinoff will also star Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou. The film is being described as “a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story.”

The film went on floors in 2016 after Turturro got the rights for the character from The Coen brothers in 2014. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp