Home Entertainment Malayalam

Lydian Nadashwaram to compose music for Mohanlal’s Barroz

The son of music director Satish Varshan, the 13-year-old Lydian was mentored by AR Rahman at his music academy, KM Music Conservatory.

Published: 14th June 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The pre-production work of Mohanlal’s ambitious directorial debut Barroz is going on in full swing, and as per the latest reports, musical child prodigy Lydian Nadashwaram is composing the music for the 3D project, which is reportedly set to begin production by October.

The son of music director Satish Varshan, the 13-year-old Lydian was mentored by AR Rahman at his music academy, KM Music Conservatory. Lydian was recently in the news for winning USD 1 million in CBS’ reality talent hunt called The World’s Best. He is known for his ability to play one or more pianos with astounding speed, sometimes blindfolded.

Barroz, which is based on a story by My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnoose, will have Mohanlal also playing the eponymous character—a mythical figure who has been guarding Vasco Da Gama’s priceless treasure for hundreds of years. Veteran cinematographer KU Mohanan will be canning the shots.

The fantasy drama, which is expected be filmed in Portugal, Goa, and other international locations, is backed by Mohanlal’s frequent collaborator Antony Perumbavoor, who is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lydian Nadashwaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp