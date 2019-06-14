Lydian Nadashwaram to compose music for Mohanlal’s Barroz

By Express News Service

The pre-production work of Mohanlal’s ambitious directorial debut Barroz is going on in full swing, and as per the latest reports, musical child prodigy Lydian Nadashwaram is composing the music for the 3D project, which is reportedly set to begin production by October.

The son of music director Satish Varshan, the 13-year-old Lydian was mentored by AR Rahman at his music academy, KM Music Conservatory. Lydian was recently in the news for winning USD 1 million in CBS’ reality talent hunt called The World’s Best. He is known for his ability to play one or more pianos with astounding speed, sometimes blindfolded.

Barroz, which is based on a story by My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnoose, will have Mohanlal also playing the eponymous character—a mythical figure who has been guarding Vasco Da Gama’s priceless treasure for hundreds of years. Veteran cinematographer KU Mohanan will be canning the shots.

The fantasy drama, which is expected be filmed in Portugal, Goa, and other international locations, is backed by Mohanlal’s frequent collaborator Antony Perumbavoor, who is producing it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.