Home Entertainment Malayalam

Thottappan-fame Roshan Mathew bags lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s next

Roshan Mathew, who played a key role in Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film Thottappan, has bagged the lead part in Anurag Kashyap’s next film. 

Published: 14th June 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Roshan Mathew, who played a key role in Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film Thottappan, has bagged the lead part in Anurag Kashyap’s next film.   The news was shared by Geethu Mohandas on her Facebook page.

An actor-turned-director, Geethu recently worked with Roshan in her second directorial Moothon, which incidentally has the Hindi portions penned by Kashyap. 
In a heartwarming note, Geethu wished the actor and also added that Moothon is currently in the post-production stage and will be releasing soon.

“When I was filming Moothon, I got close to all my actors, rooting for them and wanting the best to happen in their lives always. That ‘want’ will be forever. I’m so proud to announce that my actor and good friend, Roshan Mathew with his unbelievable performance in Moothon, has landed himself a beautiful project as the lead in none other than the maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap ‘s latest. I wish you the world Roshan. This is just the beginning,” she wrote.

Roshan made his debut in Puthiya Niyamam. However, it was his role in Aanandam that turned out to be a breakthrough. He was also seen recently in Anjali Menon’s Koode. This month Roshan directed a play called A Very Normal Family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp