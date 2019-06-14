Thottappan-fame Roshan Mathew bags lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s next

By Express News Service

Roshan Mathew, who played a key role in Shanavas K Bavakutty’s new film Thottappan, has bagged the lead part in Anurag Kashyap’s next film. The news was shared by Geethu Mohandas on her Facebook page.

An actor-turned-director, Geethu recently worked with Roshan in her second directorial Moothon, which incidentally has the Hindi portions penned by Kashyap.

In a heartwarming note, Geethu wished the actor and also added that Moothon is currently in the post-production stage and will be releasing soon.

“When I was filming Moothon, I got close to all my actors, rooting for them and wanting the best to happen in their lives always. That ‘want’ will be forever. I’m so proud to announce that my actor and good friend, Roshan Mathew with his unbelievable performance in Moothon, has landed himself a beautiful project as the lead in none other than the maverick filmmaker Anurag Kashyap ‘s latest. I wish you the world Roshan. This is just the beginning,” she wrote.

Roshan made his debut in Puthiya Niyamam. However, it was his role in Aanandam that turned out to be a breakthrough. He was also seen recently in Anjali Menon’s Koode. This month Roshan directed a play called A Very Normal Family.