Vedivazhipadu director’s next adds Vinay Forrt

Vinay Forrt and Tini Tom have replaced Indrajith and Saiju Kurup in Vedivazhipadu-fame Shambu Purushothaman’s next film titled Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte.

Vinay Forrt and Tini Tom have replaced Indrajith and Saiju Kurup in Vedivazhipadu-fame Shambu Purushothaman’s next film titled Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. Indrajith and Saiju were not able to accommodate dates as they were busy with the shoot of others projects. The film went on floors yesterday.
Anumol, Srindha, Madhupal, and Alencier Ley are also part of the cast. Anumol has previously worked with Shambu Purushothaman in Vedivazhipadu. The director had told us earlier that the film, which will have multiple protagonists, is set in a Christian milieu and that it will be a “layered story” like Vedivazhipadu.

Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte is being produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner of Spire Productions. Jomon Thomas is in charge of the camera while Karthik Jogesh handles the editing. Prashanth Pillai is composing the music.

