Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Marconi Mathai teaser out; film to release on July 11

The heartwarming teaser of Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Marconi Mathai has been unveiled online along with the release date. The film has been scheduled for a July 11 release.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi is making his Malayalam debut in the film through an extended cameo performance. Recently, the first look poster featured the actor alongside Jayaram and Athmiya.Marconi Mathai revoles around a love story involving a security guard Mathai and a sweeper Anna, played by Jayaram and Athmiya respectively.

The makers have told us earlier that Sethupathi is playing an actor who comes into their life to make an impact. The radio will play an important part in the story.Sanil Kalathil has directed the film. He co-wrote the script with Rejissh Midhila.

