Indrajith to lead sports drama, Aaha

Sajin Shrijith

Express News Service

Indrajith will be playing the lead in a sports drama titled Aaha, to be helmed by film editor-turned-director Bibin Paul Samuel. The film marks Bibin’s directorial debut. The fictionalised script, by Tobit Chirayath, is based on a famous vadam vali (tug-of-war) team ‘Aaha Neeloor’ from Pala, Kottayam, where the film is set. Indrajith’s character is based on the real-life captain of that team.

Bibin started off as an editor in Siddarth Siva’s 101 Chodhyanghal and has also directed and edited several ads. He has been waiting for the right script to make his feature-length directorial debut. Bibin tells us he found the idea of Aaha both appealing and important. “Since these tournaments usually take place during the night—sometimes going on till the early morning —the general public is not aware of it,” says Bibin. “And also since the participants belong to a marginalised group, I felt this was a story that needed to be told in this day and age. This game gave them an identity— it was a mode to express themselves. They do manual labour during the day and turn into superstars by night.”

Speaking more about the subject, Bibin says there are plenty of unexplored stories involving ‘Aaha Neeloor’ and the team that succeeded them, ‘Aaha Edappal’. “Vadam vali doesn’t get the importance it deserves. Like the vallam kali (boat race), it’s Kerala’s own sport. It was in Kottayam where it first originated and later spread to Kerala. This game is popular in 63 countries, with 1000 registered teams and 600 tournaments. However, in India, it’s only popular in Kerala. We have teams that have travelled to other states and defeated teams comprising policemen and army officers.”

Bibin added that Aaha will be a full-fledged sports film from start to finish. “So far, we haven’t seen a completely realistic sports drama in Malayalam yet. To develop the script, Tobit created and sponsored a vadam vali team himself and participated in the tournaments for a year to get a taste of it all.”

The film will start shooting in September. The casting will be carried out in two weeks. The makers will be issuing a casting call soon. Selected candidates will be required to undergo training and take part in camps so as to give everything an authentic look.

Aaha, produced by Prem Abraham, will be lensed by Rahul Balachandran and edited by Bibin himself. Sayanora Philip will be composing the music. Shiyad Kabeer is doing the background score.

Meanwhile, Indrajith has been getting raves for his performance in Virus. He will be seen next in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham. He is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film Naragasooran, directed by Karthick Naren. Recently, he revealed that he is playing a crucial part in a web series based on Jayalalitha’s life.