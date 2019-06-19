Lucifer sequel gets a title: Empuraan

By Express News Service

Putting months of speculation to rest, Prithviraj has officially announced that he is going ahead with plans to direct a sequel to his blockbuster directorial debut, Lucifer, at a press meet organised at Mohanlal’s residence in Kochi.

The project has been officially titled, Empuraan. Prithviraj added that he will start filming by the second half of next year. A release date has not been fixed yet.

Many Lucifer fans have been eagerly waiting for this exciting announcement ever since the film’s release in theatres on March 28. The first film hinted at a sequel possibility considering how it ended. Murali Gopy is returning to pen the sequel and Antony Perumbavoor to produce under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in lead roles, Lucifer has made a worldwide gross of Rs 200 crores. It was also the first Malayalam film to be released on Amazon Prime while still running in theatres.