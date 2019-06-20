Kakshi: Amminipilla release pushed to June 28

By Express News Service

The release date of Asif Ali’s courtroom drama Kakshi: Amminippilla has been postponed to June 28. Thalassery. The film, helmed by debutant Dinjith Ayyathan, has Asif playing a lawyer-cum-aspiring politician for the first time.

The director recently told us that the film revolves around a newly married couple Amminipilla (played by Ahmed Sidhique) and Kanthi (newcomer Fara Shibla) whose divorce case is handled by Asif’s character.

Swathandryam Ardharathriyil-fame Aswathy Manoharan plays Asif’s wife while Basil Joseph plays his friend and colleague. Riju Rajan is producing the film under the banner of Zarah Films.