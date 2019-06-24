Asif Ali-Arun Kumar Aravind’s 'Underworld' arriving in August

By Express News Service

Director Arun Kumar Aravind’s upcoming film Underworld is all set to release on August 9. Vijay Babu, whose Friday Film House is distributing the film, has shared the news on his Facebook page.

The follow-up to Arun’s Kaattu, Underworld also features Farhaan Faasil, Lal Jr, Mukesh, Samyuktha Menon and Ketaki Narayan.

Meanwhile, Asif, who is basking in the success of his recent releases Uyare and Virus, is awaiting his next, Kakshi: Amminipilla.

The courtroom satire, in which Asif is playing a lawyer, has been confirmed for release this Friday. Farhaan’s last film was Basheerinte Premalekhanam. Samyuktha’s upcoming film Kalki is expected to release in the same week, on August 8.

Underworld was written by Shibin Francis and produced by D14 Entertainments. Shibin had recently told us that the film is “not a typical hero-villain story” and will have characters with grey shades. Thalassery, Coimbatore, Goa and Mangaluru were the main filming locations.