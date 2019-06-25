Deepak Parambol’s 'Ormayil Oru Shishiram' release pushed to July 19

By Express News Service

Deepak Parambol’s new film Ormayil Oru Shishiram, which was supposed to release this Friday along with Tovino Thomas’ Luca and Asif Ali’s Kakshi: Amminipilla, has been postponed to July 19.

The film, helmed by Vivek Aryan, will have Deepak playing a romantic hero for the first time. Debutant Anaswara Ponnambath plays the female lead. Basil Joseph, Asokan, and Sudheer Karamana are also part of the cast. CG Sivaprasad and Appu Sreenivas Nair have penned the screenplay from a story by Vishnu Raj NR.

In a recent interview with Express, Deepak revealed that he plays a first-time filmmaker reminiscing about his high school days. Maqtro Pictures, which backed one of last year’s runaway’s hits, B.Tech, starring Asif Ali, is bankrolling this film.

Deepak last appeared in Madhav Ramadasan’s Ilayaraja. He will be seen next in Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Manoharam. He is also part of B.Tech director Mridul Nair’s upcoming web series, Instagraamam.