Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev film to be launched next month

Mammootty’s third film with director Ajai Vasudev will be launched next month in a formal pooja ceremony followed by principal photography in early August. The film, bankrolled by Goodwill Entertainments, has been scripted by Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed.

Ajai has previously directed Mammootty in Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece. With the exception of composer Gopi Sundar, the details of the remaining cast and crew members have not been revealed yet. Gopi, who also composed Mammootty’s MadhuraRaja, said recently the film will be a mass entertainer.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy shooting for Ramesh Pisharody’s second film Ganagandharvan. He recently wrapped up his work in Mamangam. His latest release, Unda, is currently running successfully in theatres. He will be next seen in an extended cameo in Shankar Ramakrishnan’s Pathinettam Padi, which will be hitting theatres in the first week of July.