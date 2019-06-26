Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty-Ajai Vasudev film to be launched next month

Mammootty’s third film with director Ajai Vasudev will be launched next month in a formal pooja ceremony followed by principal photography in early August.

Published: 26th June 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s third film with director Ajai Vasudev will be launched next month in a formal pooja ceremony followed by principal photography in early August. The film, bankrolled by Goodwill Entertainments, has been scripted by Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed.

Ajai has previously directed Mammootty in Rajadhiraja and Masterpiece. With the exception of composer Gopi Sundar, the details of the remaining cast and crew members have not been revealed yet. Gopi, who also composed Mammootty’s MadhuraRaja, said recently the film will be a mass entertainer.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is busy shooting for Ramesh Pisharody’s second film Ganagandharvan. He recently wrapped up his work in Mamangam. His latest release, Unda, is currently running successfully in theatres. He will be next seen in an extended cameo in Shankar Ramakrishnan’s Pathinettam Padi, which will be hitting theatres in the first week of July.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp