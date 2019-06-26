Nivin Pauly’s 'Padavettu' adds Govind Vasantha

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Sunny Wayne will be producing Nivin Pauly’s next film Padavettu, directed by debutant Liju Krishna. The latest update is that composer Govind Vasantha has joined the project.

The first-look poster of Padavettu was released online recently.

Liju Krishna has previously directed the award-winning play Moment Just Before Death, also produced by Sunny Wayne. The remaining casting announcements of Padavettu are expected to be made shortly.

Govind was recently in the limelight for his chart-busting soundtrack for 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. He followed it up with Seethakathi and Uriyadi 2. He had earlier composed the music for the Malayalam films Solo and 100 Days of Love.

He is currently working on the music for Jeethu Joseph’s yet-untitled Tamil film starring Karthi, Jyothika and Nikhila Vimal.