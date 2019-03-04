Jagathy’s comeback feature titled 'Kabeerinte Divasangal'

Sajin Shrijith By

We had recently reported that Jagathy Sreekumar will be shortly making his acting comeback in an ad in addition to a full-length feature film. The latter has just commenced production under the title 'Kabeerinte Divasangal'.

Murali Chand is playing the male lead while Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu-fame Rachel David has been cast as the female lead. Padmaraj Ratheesh, Bharat, Adhiya, Sudheer Karamana, Biju Kuttan, and Tara Kalyan form the remaining cast.

Directed and produced by J Sarathchandran, the film’s screenplay and dialogues have been penned by P K Sreekumar from a story by Sarathchandran. According to the director, the film will have a strong spiritual bent. “Though we touch upon topics like religion — with some characters undergoing drastic transformations in the film’s latter half — it’s not preachy,” adds Sarathchandran, who conceived the story six years ago. “Jagathy’s character was written keeping the actor’s limitations in mind: the character’s condition bears some resemblances to Jagathy’s own,” he says.

On working with the veteran actor, Sarathchandran says, “We have been friends for around 30 years, and I had been carrying around this dream to direct him all that time but nothing materialised. I’m fortunate enough to realise that dream finally. Though he is unable to speak, he can comprehend and respond to my directions. And from the happiness on his face, one can see that he is super excited to be back on set. We believe this experience will do wonders for his health.”

Kabeerinte Divasangal is produced by Chand Creations, the production company which also backed Shyamaprasad’s state award-winning Oru Njarazhcha. Murali Chand also has a key role in the latter.