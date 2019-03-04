Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith, Biju Menon part of grand ensemble for Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham'

The ace filmmaker has assembled some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema for Thuramukham, his next after Kammattipadam.

Published: 04th March 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 06:27 PM

The first look poster of Thuramukham.

By Express News Service

It’s a piece of news that’s got all Rajeev Ravi fans excited. The ace filmmaker has assembled some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema for Thuramukham, his next after Kammattipadam (2016). 

Nivin Pauly, Indrajith, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, and Manikandan R Achari are the principal cast members. Nivin is also playing the lead in the upcoming Moothon, directed by Rajeev’s wife Geethu Mohandas. Thuramukham marks Manikandan’s second collaboration with Rajeev after Kammattipadam, in which he played the role of Balettan. It also marked Manikandan’s acting debut.

Like Kammattipadam, Thuramukham will be a historical film telling a story spanning different time periods. As the title suggests, the film will be set against the backdrop of Kochi harbour, and is based on real-life characters. Gopan Chidambaram, who wrote Amal Neerad’s Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), has penned the script. 

Sukumar Thekkepat, who executive produced the Nimisha Sajayan-starrer Eeda and the Tovino Thomas-starrer Maradona, is producing the film under the banner of Thekkepat Films along with Mini Studio. The shoot, expected to take place in Kochi and Kozhikode, will be commencing soon with a plan to wrap up everything before June in time for an Onam release.

