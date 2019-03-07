Kalikoottukaar is a family thriller: Director PK Baburaj

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Athisayan-fame Devadas will be making his debut as hero with director PK Baburaj’s 'Kalikoottukaar'. The film has been produced by Devadas’ father, actor Ramu, who has also penned the story.

According to the director, the film is about a tale of friendships and revolves primarily around the events in the protagonist life. “It’s a message-driven family thriller. Towards the second half, Devadas will be seen in a different look. He has performed all the action sequences well,” says Baburaj.

On his collaboration with Ramu, Baburaj says he has been friends with him for 30 years. “He could’ve approached anyone else to direct it but approached me instead and I’ll be forever indebted to him for this.”

Baburaj has previously helmed the Thilakan-starrer Chevalier Mikhael.

Kalikoottukkaar also stars Baiju, Salim Kumar, Renji Panicker, Indrans, and Shammi Thilakan. The music has been composed by Vinu Thomas while Bijibal has handled the background score. Pradeep Nair is the cinematographer and Ayoob Khan the editor.