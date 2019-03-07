Home Entertainment Malayalam

'The Gambinos' is influenced by American crime films: Vinay Vishnu

Vishnu tells us the film’s story has been influenced by American crime films such as The Godfather.

Published: 07th March 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After his debut two years ago in 'History of Joy', actor Vinay Vishnu returns with  Gireesh Panicker Mattada’s 'The Gambinos', which is expected to hit theatres this Friday. Vishnu is the son of director Vinayan, who happens to be Gireesh’s mentor. In the film, Radhika Sarathkumar plays the matriarch of a Christian crime family that earned the nickname ‘The Gambinos’ — after the infamous, once-prominent New York crime family — and Vishnu plays her grandson, Musthafa.

“His mother had married a Muslim man, and this got the couple banished from the family. But years later, after their demise, the family accepts their young son Musthafa and the film tracks the events that occur once he becomes a member.”Aaranya Kaandam-fame Sampath Raj plays the eldest of the matriarch’s five sons, with actors Sreejith Ravi and Musthafa (who won a national award for his performance in Ain) playing Sampath’s younger brothers.

Vishnu tells us the film’s story has been influenced by American crime films such as The Godfather. “Since Gireesh loves some of the American gangster classics, he had a lot of those references in mind while narrating the script to me. Scriptwriter Sakkir Madathil basically envisioned a similar crime family in a Malayali setting.”Despite being a gangster film, the focus is more on the emotional conflict than the action sequences or gun violence, adds Vishnu.

“The gangster films usually made in Kerala are about quotation gangs with the exception of a few stylish ones like Big B. Our film, however, has adopted a more realistic approach — the majority of the drama is confined to the interiors, and the characters don’t possess godlike powers. That’s not to say it is completely devoid of thriller moments; you will be seeing that more in the second half. I think a film like this has a good chance of clicking with today’s Malayali audiences.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
History of Joy The Gambinos Vinay Vishnu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp